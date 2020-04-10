Nine Ways To Enjoy Spending Time At Home During A Quarantine

Remember how busy our lives were before this COVID-19 pandemic? Now, for many of us working at home, our days are still full of to-do's, but being at home provides us an opportunity to enjoy some of the activities that a longer commute and time "preparing for the day" can make more difficult.

Whether that's spending more time with your kids, exercising, or finally organizing that back room closet, think of the silver lining of this unfortunate situation as the chance to engage more fully in activities that so often get put to the side.

If you have kids, I think you'll find they'll enjoy many of these things, as well. Especially if it means they can spend more time with you.

What are some other ways you're spending your extra time during the quarantine? Share with us in the comments below.