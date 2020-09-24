Not to Brag but Going into NFL Week 3, I’m 27-5 with my Picks
A 27-5 record with my pics going into Week 3 of the NFL season is worthy of a brag. Some big games are coming up this weekend, too, including the surprising Las Vegas Raiders and the faltering Houston Texans.
As much as I don't like seeing Jason Witten not with the Cowboys, I'm happy he's with a team that values his leadership, the Las Vegas Raiders. His leadership seems to be paying off as the Raiders are off to a great start in 2020. They are 2-0, tied with the Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West. Week 3 brings a big test for the up and coming team as they travel to New England to face the Patriots. It should be an entertaining game but I see the Patriots taking this one 31-17.
It has not been an ideal start for the Houston Texans. They are sitting at the bottom of the AFC South at 0-2. Some are already calling for coach and general manager, Bill O'Brien, to be fired. Those rumbles have actually carried over from last season. With a quarterback like Deshaun Watson and some questionable off season moves (cough, cough, trading DeAndre Hopkins, cough, cough) you have to wonder what this team is doing. It doesn't look any better for the Texans as they travel to Pittsburg to face the Steelers. Texans lose 28-10.
Here are the rest of my Week 3 picks:
Thursday, September 24
- Dolphins at Jaguars - Dolphins
Sunday, September 27
- Giants at Falcons - Falcons
- Rams at Bills - Bills
- Washington at Browns - Washington
- Titans at Vikings - Titans
- Raiders at Patriots - Patriots
- 49ers at Giants - 49ers
- Bengals at Eagles - Eagles
- Texans at Steelers - Steelers
- Jets at Colts - Colts
- Panthers at Chargers - Chargers
- Buccaneers at Broncos - Buccaneers
- Lions at Cardinals - Cardinals
- Cowboys at Seahawks - Seahawks
- Packers at Saints - Saints
Monday, September 28
- Chiefs at Ravens - Chiefs
Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.