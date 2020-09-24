A 27-5 record with my pics going into Week 3 of the NFL season is worthy of a brag. Some big games are coming up this weekend, too, including the surprising Las Vegas Raiders and the faltering Houston Texans.

As much as I don't like seeing Jason Witten not with the Cowboys, I'm happy he's with a team that values his leadership, the Las Vegas Raiders. His leadership seems to be paying off as the Raiders are off to a great start in 2020. They are 2-0, tied with the Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West. Week 3 brings a big test for the up and coming team as they travel to New England to face the Patriots. It should be an entertaining game but I see the Patriots taking this one 31-17.

It has not been an ideal start for the Houston Texans. They are sitting at the bottom of the AFC South at 0-2. Some are already calling for coach and general manager, Bill O'Brien, to be fired. Those rumbles have actually carried over from last season. With a quarterback like Deshaun Watson and some questionable off season moves (cough, cough, trading DeAndre Hopkins, cough, cough) you have to wonder what this team is doing. It doesn't look any better for the Texans as they travel to Pittsburg to face the Steelers. Texans lose 28-10.

Here are the rest of my Week 3 picks:

Thursday, September 24

Dolphins at Jaguars - Dolphins

Sunday, September 27

Giants at Falcons - Falcons

Rams at Bills - Bills

Washington at Browns - Washington

Titans at Vikings - Titans

Raiders at Patriots - Patriots

49ers at Giants - 49ers

Bengals at Eagles - Eagles

Texans at Steelers - Steelers

Jets at Colts - Colts

Panthers at Chargers - Chargers

Buccaneers at Broncos - Buccaneers

Lions at Cardinals - Cardinals

Cowboys at Seahawks - Seahawks

Packers at Saints - Saints

Monday, September 28

Chiefs at Ravens - Chiefs

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.