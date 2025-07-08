Carl Wayne Buntion: In ’22 Became The Oldest Person Ever Executed In Texas
Who was the oldest person to ever be put to death in Texas? As it turns out, he set this dubious record just three years ago. His run as Texas's oldest living death row inmate came to an end in 2022.
Carl Wayne Buntion spent 31 years on death row in Texas before being executed at the age of 78. Just days before his execution, he had been treated at the hospital, suffering from pneumonia and blood in his urine.
The Oldest Living Person on Texas Death Row
In 1991, Buntion was convicted of murdering a Houston police officer in 1990 and sentenced to death. Before his execution, he, as most death row inmates do, worked to halt his execution. For Buntio, he cited his advanced age.
His clemency petition, which was denied April 19, argued the “Mr. Buntion is a frail, elderly man who requires specialized care to perform basic functions. He is not a threat to anyone in prison and will not be a threat to anyone in prison if his sentence is reduced to a lesser penalty.” In his 31 years sentenced to death, “he has been cited for only three disciplinary infractions,” the petition said, “and he has not been cited for any infraction whatsoever for the last twenty-three years.”
There you go. In 2022, Carl Wayne Buntion became the oldest man ever executed on Texas's death row.
Wondering who was the oldest prisoner ever? I was, too. According to Guinness, Bill Wallace (1881-1989) is the oldest prisoner ever, on record. He spent the last 63 years of his life in Aradale Psychiatric Hospital in Australia. Upon his death in July 1989, he was 107 years old.
