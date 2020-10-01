Patriots at Chiefs is the Highlight of NFL Week 4

There were two things we learned from Week 3 of the NFL season; Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are not happy with just one Super Bowl win and Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson, can carry his team despite their awful defense. NFL Week 4 should be fun.

For the first time in years, Monday Night Football had a marquee game, Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens. Patrick Mahomes versus Lamar Jackson, two of the most electrifying quarterbacks in the league. The Chiefs did not take it lightly and owned the Ravens in their 34-20 win. This Sunday, The New England Patriots make a visit to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs in what will be the best game of the weekend. The Chiefs will come out on top 35-24.

It's rough being a Dallas Cowboys fan. The only positive about this season, so far, is they have one win and are tied atop the NFC East with Washington. The NFC East, once the most dominant and most feared division in football, is a dumpster fire. Let's hope the Cowboys will get their secondary figured out and complete their 10-6 record I predicted they will end the season with. The Cleveland Browns pay a visit to Arlington this weekend. The Cowboys will come out on top 42-21.

Here are the rest of my Week 4 picks:

Thursday, October 1

Broncos at Jets - Jets

Sunday, October 4

Colts at Bears - Bears

Jaguars at Bengals - Bengals

Browns at Cowboys - Cowboys

Saints at Lions - Saints

Seahawks at Dolphins - Seahawks

Chargers at Buccaneers - Buccaneers

Ravens at Washington - Ravens

Cardinals at Panthers - Cardinals

Vikings at Texans - Vikings

Giants at Rams - Rams

Patriots at Chiefs - Chiefs

Bills at Raiders - Bills

Eagles at 49ers - 49ers

Monday, October 5

Falcons at Packers - Packers

Postponed Due to COVID-19 Positive Tests

Steelers at Titans

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.