Summer '25 will officially come to an end on September 21st. Would you be surprised to learn that North Texas set a new record for days above 100 degrees?

Where we live, in the Northern Hemisphere, summer will wrap up on Monday, September 22, 2025, which, of course, coincides with the autumnal equinox. And unless an unexpected heat wave cooks the Lone Star State over the next two weeks, it will be one of our coolest in recent memory.

North Texas's Days Above 100° Summer '25

Unofficially, of course, summer ended on Monday, September 1, 2025. We hit our first day above 100 degrees on July 29th and our last (to date) on July 31st.

Dallas experienced six days where the temperature reached 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. The first triple-digit temperature was on July 29, and the highest was 104 degrees on July 31.

It might not have felt like it, but this means that, with only six days above 100, we are wrapping up a summer with our fewest number of days with triple-digit heat since 2007. Now, that's a record I wouldn't mind shattering every year.

Get our free mobile app

And that's not to say that it hasn't been hot and uncomfortable, cause, by God, it has been. But at least it wasn't as hot and as uncomfortable as it could've been. And sometimes, in life, you need to pause to appreciate the good things that happen.

So, when you think about how bad your day might've been today, remember that the average high temperature for June was around 91°F, July was around 96°F, and August was around 96°F, and smile to yourself. Cause it could've definitely been a hotter summer.

I could be misremembering 2007, but I'm pretty sure it was above 100° twenty-four hours a day from April through September.