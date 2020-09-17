The 130 year tradition at The Salvation Army is starting early to help the less fortunate during the holiday season.

Signs that Christmas time is near is seeing the red kettle bell ringers at the local grocery store or neighborhood malls, but on Thursday (October 1st) you will see them out in full force as they attempt the rescue Christmas.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic got underway in the early part of the year The Salvation Army has provided over 100 million meals, 1.5 million nights of shelter, and gave over emotional and spiritual support to over 800,000 people and they are starting early because the calls for help continue to come in for support.

Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army gives more details on the Rescue Christmas Campaign,

Our ability to raise vital funds to serve those in need this Christmas and beyond is at risk. We need everyone who has the capacity to come alongside us and ensure that the holiday season is bright for millions. We’re asking you to help rescue Christmas with us by providing support in any way you can. Our hope is to offset these challenges to meet the increasing demand for services across our nation.

There are many ways you can donate this year:

To ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners, The Salvation Army has adopted nationally mandated safety protocols.

Donate physical gifts in bulk

Donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at any red kettle across the country

Text "KETTLE" to 91999

Ask your Amazon Alexa device to donate by saying "Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army," then give your desired amount.

With your donations you can help assist many families put food on their table, assist with bills, providing shelter and putting gifts under somebody's tree this Christmas holiday.

To make a donation for Rescue Christmas click here and if you or someone your know need services from the Salvation Army click here to find a location near you.