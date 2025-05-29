(Longview, Texas) - Shopping in East Texas bucks the trend. Proof is all the cars and trucks parked in front of East Texas businesses, in the shopping centers and/or at the malls here. Yes, we like to order online but we love to get out of the house and shop.

Quick tangent - The narrative is that malls are dying and no one likes to shop in person. That doesn't seem to exist in Texas. Our malls in East Texas are packed and the malls I've visited in other parts of Texas were packed as well.

Convenience of Shopping Longview is About to Get Better

It seems that Elon Musk's role in President Trump's administration has reduced the stigma of owning an electric vehicle in Texas. No, it hasn't made owning an electric vehicle superior to a gas vehicle but it has peeked the interest of some who looked the other way before. That means there needs to be more charging spots in East Texas.

One of the places that will be getting some spots to plug up while shopping will be Target in Longview (KETK). Construction will begin July 30 on two Tesla V4 Supercharger cabinets and 16 V4 Supercharger posts. It should all be operational by September 20, 2025.

Seeing Where to Charge Your Electric Vehicle in East Texas

It's easy to find where to fill up your gas vehicle in East Texas and across the state. It takes a little hunting if you need to charge your electric vehicle. Luckily, you can go to tesla.com/findus to find the nearest spot to charge your vehicle while out running errands.

Where to find Tesla chargers in East Texas tesla.com loading...

READ MORE: The Weirdest Illegal Thing You Can Do With a Bird's Nest in Texas

READ MORE: Here are the Most Popular Boy and Girl Names in Texas Right Now

Texas Towns Even Natives Have a Hard Time Spelling and Pronouncing Texas has a very diverse history full of people who settled here from other countries. That diverse history has led to some city names with weird spellings and pronunciations even native Texans have a hard time with. Gallery Credit: Google Maps