Every Texas Post Office Will Now Be Closed on Monday

Hopefully, you were able to plan for this. If not, you'll be in for a big surprise on Monday when you head to the post office only to find that they are closed. The Post Office isn't the juggernaut it once was but it still holds an important role in American life.

Did you know that there are 1,890 post offices in Texas? There are, in fact, more than 30,000 United States Post Offices in the U.S. Even in 2025, you can still find a post office in nearly every community in Texas and the U.S. The USPS still stays busy too, delivering more than 318 million pieces of mail every day.

Texas Post Offices Will All Shutdown on Monday

If you do have a package that needs delivery next week, you'll have to wait until Tuesday, February 18th, because of the nationwide shutdown that will happen on Monday, February 17th.

This Monday is President's Day, a federal holiday, and all federal offices are always closed on federal holidays. So far this year there have been two federal holidays, and including President's Day, we've got eight remaining.

What is President's Day? "Presidents' Day, officially Washington's Birthday at the federal governmental level, is a holiday in the United States celebrated on the third Monday of February."

Federal Holidays in 2025

Jan 1st: New Year's Day

Jan 20th: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

May 26th: Memorial Day

June 19th: Juneteenth National Independence Day

July 4th: Independence Day

Sept. 1st: Labor Day

Oct. 13th: Columbus Day

Nov. 11th: Veterans Day

Nov. 27th: Thanksgiving Day

Dec. 25th: Christmas Day