The New Costco Rule That is Frustrating All Texans

Man, times are so tough that businesses won't even let us steal their services any longer. Man! I miss 2017. Like, c'mon, Disney+, times are tight.

I lump this new Costco policy in with streaming services cracking down on password sharing. To catch you up, this year, Hulu and Disney+ announced that they would be cracking down on password sharing. Max is also planning to crack down on password sharing in late 2024 and 2025. We don't got time for that, ya suits!

Costco needs a vibe check cause this change is cheugy. And I'm not just referring to the membership price hike. Costco has implemented new rules to prevent unauthorized entry to its stores:

Membership scanning: All members must scan their membership card at the entrance to the store using a membership scanning device. This can be done with a physical card or a digital membership card.

Photo ID: If a membership card doesn't have a photo, the member must present a valid photo ID that matches the name on the card.

Guest entry: Guests must be accompanied by a valid member to enter the store.

According to Forbes, Costco's new rules are intended to crack down on people who share their membership cards with friends or family or allow multiple households to shop with the same membership.

How Will This Affect Texans?

Only members will be able to enter, non-members will need to stick with the cardholder whose face is on the account. No more sneaking $1.50 hot dogs for non-members. Since only members will be able to enter, you better make up with your mom so she'll take you with her.

Not cool, Costco. I thought we were tighter than that.

