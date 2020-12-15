There Are Two Days Left To Dial-A-Carol

It sort of sounds like it could be an opportunity to get in trouble with your wife, but it's not that. Dial this number and the person on the other end will sing you your very own Christmas carol. Because why not!

It's been a tradition for a select group of college students for 60 years, and there are two days left to be part of the festivities this season.

Dial-A-Carol has been hosted by Snyder Hall at the University of Illinois since 1960, and phones have been ringing off the hook for the past week. The school says anyone from around the world can call its phone lines to hear classic holiday songs and it's completely free.

When you dial in you'll get into an automated system where you can choose a holiday carol from 9 different options, all sung and recorded by campus volunteers.

9 Carol Options

All I want for Christmas Is You (Mariah Carey song, sung by the Illini)

You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch

Last Christmas

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

Jingle Bell Rock

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer

Frosty The Snowman

Winter Wonderland

Mistletoe (Justin Bieber song, sung by the Illini)

Check out the video from a previous year.

Last year Dial-a-Carol got 8000 calls from all over the world, and something tells me this year they'll get tons more, because, well, little bits of holiday joy spread quickly and the world needs a hug in the form of a socially distant Christmas carol from a stranger in Illinois.

My daughter and I called the number nine times for all of the songs and some were pretty funny! Don't miss The Grinch lady. It's all automated instead of live this year because of the pandemic, and they encourage you to call as many times as you like.

The phone lines are open 24/7 through December 17th, and you can join Dial-A-Carol on Facebook for behind the scenes looks and updates.

(217) 332-1882