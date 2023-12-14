There has been a big debate in Texas about the use of medical cannabis over the last decade or so. Some doctors have praised the use of it while others believe there is no real benefit at all. Some studies believe that medical cannabis is better for the body than a prescription pill. As the debate has gone on, the stigma around medical cannabis has been lifting and it is becoming a more common practice throughout the country. Surprisingly, the City of Tyler has approved the sale of medical cannabis and made some changes to opening a new smoke shop.

Tyler City Council

Wednesday morning, December 13, the Tyler City Council approved the sale of medical cannabis, a change that could bring some big tax revenues in the city. Texas state law does allow for the sale of medical cannabis anywhere in the state and cities are prohibited from making ordinances that do not allow for the sale of medical cannabis. The dispensaries will be allowed to be built in the industrial areas of Tyler. As of right now, there are no plans to build a dispensary in Tyler but it won't be long before that first one pops up.

Smoke Shop Ordinance Changes

In that same meeting, the city council made some updates to the building of any new smoke shops within the city. An future store will need to be 300 feet away from any school, park, hospital, childcare center or church. These new changes do not apply to an existing smoke shop, just to any new ones that come to town (KLTV).

All in all, this is a big win for those who are a supporter of medical cannabis. This could also be a big tax revenue generator for the City of Tyler.

