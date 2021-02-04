Wear Red on Friday For Two Big Reasons

We know Whitehouse wants us to wear red tomorrow (Friday) to show some love for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, but there is one more compelling reason to get behind the idea.

If you've ever had anyone in your family suffer from heart problems, you'll be wearing red tomorrow. I will! February is Heart Month, and Friday, February 5th is National Wear Red Day to draw awareness to heart attack risk and heart disease.

We never think heart disease is going to impact our family until it does. My dad had a near heart attack several years ago and had to have a balloon procedure to clear a blocked artery. He changed his diet after that scare and hasn't had any problems since, but I still think a lot about my own heart health because of it. And, my grandfather died of heart disease when I was a junior in high school. Heart health is something that will always be top of mind for me, and wearing red to support the cause is an easy thing to do. Especially on Super Bowl weekend when a famous East Texan will be wearing the same color.

The Whitehouse ISD declared Friday, February 5th to be Chiefs Day, and most of the town is planning to wear Chiefs gear to honor Patrick Mahomes as he goes for another Super Bowl win on Sunday. The bright red color that the American Heart Association uses in its logo just happens to match the Chiefs uniform color a lot better than it matches the muted red Bucs color, don't you think?. So wearing red tomorrow for the Heart Association sends good vibes to the Chiefs and will help them win on Sunday. I think that's how that works. Because let's face it. Most of us have been wearing Mahomes jerseys at least once a week since last February, and it's comfy clothing that got us through a pandemic year. It seems only right to cap the year with another Mahomes win.

The Chiefs will be in their home red jerseys on Sunday at the Super Bowl, so it's pretty much a red-out weekend. It's nice that pepperoni pizza and salsa fit right in with the theme.