Week 16 is Full of the Gift of Football

As we open our presents this weekend amongst family and friends, we'll also be entertained with some great NFL action this weekend.

Have the Dallas Cowboys finally figured out what Mike McCarthy's and defensive coordinator Mike Nolan's scheme for the team is? I don't know but the Cowboys have been playing some good football the last two weeks. Yes, against bad teams but better football nonetheless. The Cowboys are hosting division rival Philadelphia Eagles Sunday afternoon. I think the Cowboys will get their third win in a row 30-24.

Sunday and Monday night brings two interesting games, Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots. The Titans have a tank in running back Derrick Henry. Nobody wants to tackle this dude in fear of getting stiff armed to the other side of the field. Green Bay will have a hard time against him. Tennessee wins 28-24.

The Buffalo Bills have won the AFC East, their first division title since 1995. The New England Patriots, former bullies of the AFC East, will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Buffalo wants to win this game and they will, 35-17.

Here are the rest of my Week 16 picks:

Friday, December 25

Vikings at Saints - Saints

Saturday, December 26

Buccaneers at Lions - Buccaneers

49ers at Cardinals - Cardinals

Dolphins at Raiders - Dolphins

Sunday, December 27

Falcons at Chiefs - Chiefs

Browns at Jets - Browns

Colts at Steelers - Colts

Bears at Jaguars - Bears

Giants at Ravens - Ravens

Bengals at Texans - Bengals

Broncos at Chargers - Chargers

Panthers at Washington - Washington

Eagles at Cowboys - Cowboys

Rams at Seahawks - Seahawks

Titans at Packers - Titans

Monday, December 28

Bills at Patriots - Patriots

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.