Welcome to Week 14 in the NFL. Here are My Picks
There are a lot of interesting matchups for Week 14 in the NFL, Titans at Jaguars, Chiefs at Dolphins, Colts at Raiders and Steelers at Bills. Let's take a look at Chiefs at Dolphins and Steelers at Bills.
The Kansas City Chiefs look poised for a second Super Bowl appearance and possibly two championships in a row. The Chiefs have already clinched a playoff berth and sit at 11-1 atop the AFC West. This Sunday, the Chiefs travel to Miami to face the Dolphins. The Dolphins have the looks of an up and coming powerhouse. I believe the Chiefs will leave with a victory, 34-28, but don't be surprised if the Dolphins pull out the upset.
Sunday Night Football features the Pittsburgh Steelers traveling to Buffalo to take on the Bills. The Steelers were undefeated until they were upset by the Washington Football Team. I love NFL Memes breakdown of the Steelers season:
Even if the Steelers got past Washington, I had them losing to the Bills. Buffalo has a good defense and Josh Allen is turning into a great quarterback. Bills win 30-21.
Here are the rest of my Week 14 picks:
Thursday, December 10
- Patriots at Rams - Patriots
Sunday, December 13
- Texans at Bears - Texans
- Cowboys at Bengals - Cowboys
- Chiefs at Dolphins - Chiefs
- Cardinals at Giants - Cardinals
- Vikings at Buccaneers - Buccaneers
- Broncos at Panthers - Carolina
- Titans at Jaguars - Titans
- Colts at Raiders - Raiders
- Jets at Seahawks - Seahawks
- Packers at Lions - Packers
- Saints at Eagles - Saints
- Falcons at Chargers - Falcons
- Washington at 49ers - 49ers
- Steelers at Bills - Bills
Monday, December 14
- Ravens at Browns - Browns
Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.