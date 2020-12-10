Welcome to Week 14 in the NFL. Here are My Picks

There are a lot of interesting matchups for Week 14 in the NFL, Titans at Jaguars, Chiefs at Dolphins, Colts at Raiders and Steelers at Bills. Let's take a look at Chiefs at Dolphins and Steelers at Bills.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Kansas City Chiefs look poised for a second Super Bowl appearance and possibly two championships in a row. The Chiefs have already clinched a playoff berth and sit at 11-1 atop the AFC West. This Sunday, the Chiefs travel to Miami to face the Dolphins. The Dolphins have the looks of an up and coming powerhouse. I believe the Chiefs will leave with a victory, 34-28, but don't be surprised if the Dolphins pull out the upset.

Sunday Night Football features the Pittsburgh Steelers traveling to Buffalo to take on the Bills. The Steelers were undefeated until they were upset by the Washington Football Team. I love NFL Memes breakdown of the Steelers season:

Even if the Steelers got past Washington, I had them losing to the Bills. Buffalo has a good defense and Josh Allen is turning into a great quarterback. Bills win 30-21.

Here are the rest of my Week 14 picks:

Thursday, December 10

Patriots at Rams - Patriots

Sunday, December 13

Texans at Bears - Texans

Cowboys at Bengals - Cowboys

Chiefs at Dolphins - Chiefs

Cardinals at Giants - Cardinals

Vikings at Buccaneers - Buccaneers

Broncos at Panthers - Carolina

Titans at Jaguars - Titans

Colts at Raiders - Raiders

Jets at Seahawks - Seahawks

Packers at Lions - Pa ckers

Saints at Eagles - Saints

Falcons at Chargers - Falcons

Washington at 49ers - 49ers

Steelers at Bills - Bills

Monday, December 14

Ravens at Browns - Browns

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.