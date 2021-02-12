Winter Storm Watch + Winter Storm Warning Posted For East Texas

Get our free mobile app

When it comes to East Texas weather, things are about to get interesting.

The weather and the temps that East Texans will be experiencing over the next several days are definitely not within our comfort zones. Sure, we can handle temperatures dipping down in to mid 20's at night, but mid 20's or even upper teens as high temperatures, well, that's a whole different story. But we're going to be experiencing them for ourselves here real soon along with some pretty nasty winter weather.

As we prepare for the onslaught of winter weather, the National Weather Service out of Ft. Worth has placed the western counties of East Texas under a Winter Storm Warning, while the Shreveport office has the central and eastern counties under a Winter Storm Watch beginning Sunday at 12 midnight and lasting through 6 p.m. Monday evening.

So what does all this mean? For Tyler, Longview, Mt. Pleasant, Marshall, Rusk, Kilgore, Henderson it means we're going to be seeing a mixture of snow, ice and freezing rain. The precipitation in this area is expected to begin late Saturday into Sunday morning and lasting through Monday afternoon. It will start out a sleet and freezing rain and then turn to snow.

For Canton, Palestine and Athens - there will be a mix of sleet and snow, but the switch over to snow is expected to happen much quicker and with heavier snowfall rates.

The entire area could see as much as 4" to 6" of snow with some areas on the western side of our area receiving more. Once this event ends Monday morning there's another snow making system that will move in to East Texas Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

We will keep you updated on the situation along with any school closings and delays. The big things to remember during this extreme weather event are - PEOPLE, PETS, PIPES, PLANTS. This is pipe bursting weather, make sure they are wrapped and bring you pets indoors.

