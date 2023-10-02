If you want a great burger in East Texas, Jucys Hamburgers is always a great stop. Those thick and juicy patties, the melting cheese, the veggies, that side of onion rings, it is oh so good. There are multiple locations all across our area. One thing you might not know about Jucys Hamburgers is that they have an offshoot restaurant that specializes in another East Texas favorite food, tacos. Folks in Longview, Henderson and Marshall, Texas already get to enjoy this taco paradise. Folks in Tyler will now get to enjoy them soon.

Get our free mobile app

My First Experience with Jucys Tacos

I didn't get to have my first experience with Jucys Tacos until 2021. I was working in Longview and there was a restaurant right across the street from where I was at. When I was done, I hopped over to try it for the first time for lunch. I got the combo street taco plate with two chicken and one steak taco. The grilled jalapeno on the side was a nice touch and the rice and beans were great. I very much enjoyed my first dining experience there and have been back a couple times when I make the trek to Longview.

After adding the salsa and a hot sauce packet to the tacos, I took my first bite, it was bliss. - Me during my first visit to Jucys Tacos

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media loading...

Jucys Tacos Coming to Tyler

So I was excited to learn that Jucys Tacos will be opening a location in Tyler soon. Tyler already has three Jucys Hamburgers locations which are all fantastic. Now to add a Jucys Tacos location just adds something good to an East Texas owned favorite franchise. The location will be at 2701 Old Henderson Highway on the east side of Loop 323.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Exciting News

Currently there are five locations for Jucys Tacos, Henderson, Marshall and three in Longview. As of right now, there is no date for construction to begin or even a projected opening date. Doesn't matter, a Jucys Taco is coming to Tyler and that's exciting news.

Lufkin and Mabank, Texas Police Looking for Fugitives with Up to $3,000 Rewards Two dangerous men wanted in Lufkin and Mabank are still on the loose with big rewards attached for their capture. Gallery Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

Let's Learn 25 Cool and Likely Unknown Facts About the State of Texas Texas has an interesting history full of facts that even many native Texans do not know. Gallery Credit: YouTube, Google Maps, unsplash.com, Getty Images