Blue Bell Has Given Us the Perfect Excuse to Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast

As we've heard for pretty much the entirety of our life, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That breakfast could be the hearty sausage patty with scrambled eggs, a biscuit and a cup of coffee. For others, it could be a simple bowl of cereal. Others will go the more healthy route with a fancy egg white, fruit and fresh squeezed orange juice. The suggestion I'm making in this write up is neither conventional nor healthy but could start your morning with a smile on your face and a burst of energy.

What do I mean by "neither conventional nor healthy" breakfast?

For a while now, I've been enjoying a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for breakfast. It's not the healthiest option for breakfast but is certainly not overly bad for you either. It does give me a long lasting protein that keeps my hunger away until lunch. A PB&J is certainly not conventional, either, as it breaks from the normal eggs with a protein and a carb. I say all of this to introduce you to the newest flavor from Blue Bell that could give you the perfect excuse to eat ice cream for breakfast, Java Jolt. Yes, you could have a delicious start to your day while getting that burst of energy you need.

NEW Java Jolt combines our delicious Coffee Ice Cream with dark chocolate chunks and a coffee fudge swirl. - Blue Bell

What exactly is Java Jolt?

Blue Bell describes it as a combination of their Coffee Ice Cream mixed with dark chocolate chunks and a coffee fudge swirl. I'm not big into coffee but for some reason this sounds really good. From the Facebook post, it sounds like this will only be available in pint size which will certainly make it an impulse buy when your sweet tooth starts acting up.

Like many of Blue Bell's unique flavors, this one will only be available for a limited time. It is in your favorite grocery store's freezer right now to pick up after you get off work today. Enjoy a bowl tomorrow morning and see if it helps start your day off on the right foot.

