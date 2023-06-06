With the warmer weather upon us, we will be spending more time outdoors. Some of that time may be spent around a campfire or fire pit in your backyard. Using a fire pit is perfectly legal in every East Texas city as long as there is not a burn ban in effect. However, there are some ways to use that fire pit in Longview or Tyler, Texas that could be illegal which will result in a ticket being written if caught.

Get our free mobile app

Using a Fire Pit

If you use a fire pit in your backyard as a way to have a fire for a relaxing evening on the patio or for your get together, you can, as long as you use firewood. For Longview residents, you can be issued a citation from the Longview Fire Department if you are not using the proper fuel in your fire pit (KLTV).

You cannot burn leaves, you can't burn construction material, you can't burn any yard debris or anything like that. That would be a violation of the fire code. Even if you're using a fire pit. - Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May

Proper Fuel for Your Fire Pit

Proper fuel for your fire pit is either gas or fire wood. Cardboard, leaves, paper or anything else that can easily float into the air while burning is not allowed. These fines could be between $200 to $2,000.

City of Tyler Ordinance

For the city of Tyler, similar laws are in place. According to cityoftyler.org, rubbish or yard waste is not to be burned and must be at least ten feet from a structure. You would also need some way of extinguishing a fire nearby such as a water hose or fire extinguisher with a minimum of a 4-A rating.

Also, the fire department can ask you to put out your fire if there is a complaint about too much smoke.

The moral of the story: if you are in the city limits, use your fire pit to enjoy the evening with friends or significant other, not to burn trash, or it could cost you.

16 Things to Say or Do That Will Get Your Texas Card Revoked There are certain aspects of Texas that are ingrained in our DNA, like manners or where to eat or how to say something.

Learn a Brief History of 10 East Texas Towns Under a Population of 1,000 Texas is a state that is home to huge metropolises and quaint and cozy small towns. A lot of those small towns are in East Texas. Let's learn the brief history of some of these small towns under a population of 1,000.