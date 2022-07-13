Its been a big summer for Blue Bell. They have already introduced a new flavor that is basically summer in a carton and introduced koozies for your pint cups. Now they are teasing yet another new flavor that looks to be bringing a favorite snack to our freezers.

Get our free mobile app

The tease went up today on Blue Bell's Facebook page:

From the looks of the video, it seems that Blue Bell will be releasing some kind of oatmeal creme pie flavored ice cream. I'm just throwing out some specualtion but it looks like it could be a butter pecan type flavored ice cream with chunks of oatmeal creme pie sandwiches mixed in. I don't know about you but that sounds fan-freaking-tastic.

I would guess this would probably be a response to the Little Debbie snack cake ice creams that were introduced earlier this year with one of those flavors being an oatmeal creme pie flavor. I think Blue Bell can give that flavor a run for its money.

Blue Bell's Other New Flavor

Last month, Blue Bell released another new flavor that can best be described as summer in a carton. Strawberry Lemonade ice cream is strawberry ice cream with a lemonade sherbet mixed in and sprinkled with lemon flakes. Its pretty tasty, too.

Koozies Aren't for Cans Anymore

Blue Bell also introduced koozies for your pint size ice cream flavors. These were introduced on Tuesday, July 5 and were sold out in just a couple of days. I'm sure a restock of those pint sized koozies will be coming soon.

I would guess that this announcement will arrive early tomorrow morning on Blue Bell's social media channels which we will then pass along to you here first thing.

29 Gifts for the Blue Bell Fan in Your Life

Homemade Cheesecake Available in Lindale, Texas Sweet Necia's Sweets in Lindale, Texas has new cheesecake flavors to offer each week!