Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is easily one of the top comics working today, and if you've seen his stand-up specials, you know he loves to eat. They don't call him "Fluffy" for nothing.

He's a California native and still calls the Golden State home, but if food is the quickest way to a man's heart, then Fluffy's heart lives right here in Texas.

On Wednesday, December 9, Iglesias hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit's r/IAmA subreddit to answer questions from fans.

One question from user Fun-ghoul caught my eye:

"Hey hope you all are doing well! I'm a Bakersfield native and just wanted to say it's awesome that one of the things we're best known for is hosting your first special!

Where's your favorite city in the US (or the world I guess) for food?"

Iglesias' answer was short, sweet, and to the point:

"San Antonio, Texas...Garcia's Mexican Restaurant[.]"

Fans from the San Antonio area flipped out with excitement, cheering Iglesias' choice of fine Texas dining.

"What a great answer," user slowfloyd wrote. "For those that don’t know, Garcia’s is tiny and only open for breakfast and lunch but their food is amazing, definitely worth the wait for a table to open up. It’s quintessential mom and pop[.]".

I Google'd Garcia's Mexican Restaurant and found it on Google Maps at 842 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio. Judging by the street view, the place definitely has a mom and pop feel. Native Texans know that you're most likely to find great Mexican food in the small, hole-in-the-wall joints.

Garcia's Mexican Restaurant in San Antonio - Google Maps

Garcia's has a 4.5/5-star rating on Yelp, and a 4.8/5 star rating on Facebook, so Fluffy's not alone in loving the place. I've never been, but I plan to make the trip down there once this plague blows over. So far I've read that the brisket tacos are bucket list-tier.

During the AMA, Iglesias also said San Antonio was his favorite city in which to perform. It makes me wonder why he hasn't just moved out here to Texas like Elon Musk. I guess when you're in showbiz, it's just easier to be in California for work.

Have you ever been to Garcia's in San Antonio? How was it? Let us know in the comments.