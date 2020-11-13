Glass Recreation Center In Tyler Offers Weekly Zumba Classes

Whew, I tell ya what. One of the things that's been hard for me this year, is staying on track with my fitness goals. It's been hard. Between the headlines and the resulting stress of those, plus quarantining as much as possible, exercise has sadly taken a back seat.

Not only do I need to move just because I need the physical exercise, but also I need to manage my stress. And there's nothing quite like a solid workout to do that. Honestly, I need to dance, too. There's something healing and rejuvenating about dance--and anyone who has in the past can tell you that.

The first time I tried Zumba, I fell in love. Because of the dance element, I often feel that I'm not "working out" at all--just having a great time. And usually the music they play just adds to the festive-ness of it.

Heads up! Glass Recreation Center in Tyler is now offering Zumba classes each week, as of September. If you're not familiar, Zumba is just. so. much. FUN. It combine fitness with the joy of dance. We're talking "Latin rhythms with simple dance moves, creating a fun and easy-to-follow fitness program." And not to worry. Zumba also incorporates interval and resistance training so you'll get a full workout.

Your instructor is Ja’Nae Lacey. Classes are offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 to 10 a.m. And then also on Tuesdays and Fridays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. You can either pay $10 per session or if you'd rather due one monthly fee of $20 per month.

Get all the info you need from the City of Tyler website. If you'd like to call to find about social distancing policies, give them a call at (903) 595-7271.