Results may vary when you leave things outside in the Texas Heat.

We all know it's HOT outside! Summer isn't even officially here, but in Texas it might as well be. The temperatures are rising quickly, and hopefully ERCOT will figure out how to save us from the heat.

Sometimes when you try to quickly defrost food, it becomes a science experiment instead. The other night, I was trying to save myself some time and decided to defrost some frozen chicken...naturally. Now, I can tell you that this method is WRONG, WRONG, WRONG. Absolutely, DO NOT TRY AT HOME. So before I tell you the full details, let me explain the RIGHT way to defrost chicken SAFELY.

According to Food Network, the best way to defrost frozen chicken is to move it to the fridge for 24 hours. You can also defrost the chicken in cold water. You should never thaw meat at room temperature or in hot water. As soon as meat reaches 40 degrees F, it enters the food "Danger Zone," where bacteria can multiply and make it unsafe to eat. This can happen if it's been sitting at room temperature for over two hours.

Okay, so here's my tale. I was honestly just going to put the chicken outside for a smidgen of time. Definitely not 2 hours, just a few minutes. I placed the chicken on my glass table on my patio. Then, I found some unused gift cards and decided to go out to eat and skip cooking dinner. I literally forgot all about the chicken outside. Apparently I got overly excited.

Don't judge me too harshly.

The next day, I was thinking about dinner options once again and it dawned on me that I left the chicken outside. When I got home, I went outside to confirm my suspicion and found that the chicken had cooked ON BOTH SIDES!

We've all heard about frying eggs on the sidewalk, or baking cookies on the dash of a hot car, but chicken? I really couldn't believe it.

Obviously I threw the chicken out right away, but it was pretty funny.

It was definitely an interesting experience, but you live and you learn, right?

