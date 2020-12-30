Little Debbie’s Oatmeal Creme Pies Are Now A Breakfast Cereal

I think that there's a time and place for an Oatmeal Creme Pie, and in my cereal for breakfast is not one of them.

According to a press release from Kellog's, the champions of breakfast cereals have taken on a new challenge in turning the classic Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies into a cereal.

The transformation is coming on the heels of the original Little Debbie snack cake's 60th anniversary.

"It's a joyous moment to see one of our fans' most-loved Little Debbie products — the Oatmeal Creme Pie — be transformed for a new eating experience," said Jeff Badger, vice president of marketing at McKee Foods. "The cereal captures the flavor of Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies in a fun, new way, whether you enjoy it in a bowl with milk or straight out of the box."

So what will the cereal taste like? The company says that the cereal will feature crispy oatmeal cookie flavored cereal pieces made with cinnamon, nutmeg and a hint of molasses with a sweet, creme-y coating reminiscent of the original Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie.

"At Kellogg, we are always looking for delicious ways to surprise and excite our fans. The original Little Debbie snack cakes, Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies, have delighted millions of kids and adults alike for generations," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. "With Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal, families can experience the iconic snack in a whole new form, building new breakfast memories while paying homage to the beloved childhood snack."

Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal is now available in stores nationwide and online at a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 9.1-ounce box and $5.69 for a 14.5-ounce box.

I can tell you I won't be rushing out to buy a box, but what about you? Are you down to try the new cereal?