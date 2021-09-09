The NFL kicks off a brand new season tonight with the Dallas Cowboys traveling to Tampa Bay to face the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers. Will the Cowboys have a successful season? Will Tom Brady add another ring? Can Patrick Mahomes lead his Chiefs to a third straight Big Game? Let's dig in.

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a disappointing season. This season looks promising, however. Dak Prescott looks good after his awful season ending ankle injury from last year. The defense should be much improved with Dan Quinn leading the group this year. Super Bowl? Probably not but a division title is certainly not out of the question. Tom Brady lead his new team, the Tamp Bay Buccaneers, to a championship last season. The hardest thing to do in the NFL is be a repeat champion. Tampa Bay could very well do it this season. They'll get off to a good start with a 24-21 victory over the Cowboys.

Patrick Mahomes will lead his Chiefs to a third straight Super Bowl this season. He could very well get a rematch against the Buccaneers as not much has changed with their championship team. Plus, Mahomes offensive line is much improved over last year's so we could see less scrambling-for-his-life Mahomes this season. They open with the Cleveland Browns coming to town. Chiefs win 38-31.

Here are the rest of my Week 1 picks:

Thursday, September 9

Cowboys at Buccaneers - Buccaneers

Sunday, September 12

Eagles at Falcons - Falcons

Steelers at Bills - Bills

Vikings at Bengals - Bengal s

49ers at Lions - 49ers

Cardinals at Titans - Titans

Seahawks at Colts - Seahawks

Chargers at Washington - Chargers

Jets at Panthers - Panthers

Jaguars at Texans - Jaguars

Browns at Chiefs - Chiefs

Dolphins at Patriots - Dolphins

Broncos at Giants - Broncos

Packers at Saints - Packers

Bears at Rams - Rams

Monday, September 13

Ravens at Raiders - Raiders

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.

