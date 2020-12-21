No Time? Get A Scientifically-Proven Workout In SEVEN Minutes

After months of lapsing and surrendering to a bit of quarantine weight gain, many of us are ready to get back on track. As always, finding time in the midst of a busy day--especially with kids at home--can be a significant challenge. Heck, it seems hard to find the time even if you don't have kids--or are still working from home. There's always something else that needs doing and clamoring for your attention.

In reality, few things are as important than maintaining our physical health. It affects every OTHER part of our lives--our efficiency and productivity, parenting skills, and even relationships.

If you're struggling to get back or get started on an exercise routine, or maybe you'd just like to have a quickie workout option, Dr. Natalie Muth, author of Family Fit Plan: A 30-Day Wellness Transformation, is here to help. According to Dr. Muth, "this seven-minute workout is scientifically proven to increase cardiovascular and muscular fitness." Wow.

You'll want to do each of the these exercises for 30 seconds each. After each 30-second stint, make sure and take a 10-second break before resuming.

Jumping Jacks

Wall Sits

Pushups

Abdominal Crunches

Stepping up onto a sturdy chair or platform

Squats

Tricep Dips

Plank

High Knees

Lunges

Pushups With Rotation

Side Plank

(Sourced from June 2020's Costco Connection magazine)

If you need to learn how to do any of these exercises, there are various apps available in both the Android and Apple stores. Thankfully, most of these are quite simple and straightforward. Best part? You can do them anywhere.

My only suggestion? Make sure you warm up and stretch before-hand to avoid injury. Also, don't forget to stretch afterwards, as well.