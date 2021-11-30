I mean, if we're honest--do East Texans really need one more reason to eat at one of our beloved Whataburger stores in Tyler, Texas?

Well perhaps not. However, here's a BIG reason why you may wanna forgo Taco Tuesday for just one evening and pop over to one of twelve participating Whataburger locations in Tyler.

Twelve Whataburger locations in Tyler, Texas will donate half of their gross profits made between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. to benefit the Tyler Patrolman's Association's Blue Santa Program.

Remind us what the Blue Santa program does for us here in East Texas?

I'm glad you asked. :)

The Blue Santa program seeks to help East Texas kiddos who, without the help from the Blue Santa program, might not receive a gift under their tree on Christmas morning. Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh says between 250 to 300 East Texas kids benefit from these efforts.

And I don't know about you, the idea of 300 kids smiling on Christmas morning because Santa visited sounds like an incredibly beautiful reason to stop by and enjoy one of our favorite burgers this evening.

He and his colleague share a chat about it here, along with their periodic 'Ask a Cop' events. Also, they've shared a list of the 12 participating Tyler area Whataburger locations below.



Here's where ya can go to participate and help benefit the Blue Santa Program which seeks to bless our East Texas kids who would otherwise go without this Christmas:

Soo... Whataburger for dinner tonight between 5 and 7 p.m.? You better believe that's what I'll be having for dinner, too. <3

And if you're looking for something different to order, check out these "secret menu" items you can enjoy at Whataburger:

