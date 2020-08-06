Why I’m Back On The Plant-Based Wagon–Again.

If you haven't already noticed, the words "plant-based" and/or "vegan" seem to be all over the place nowadays. It's joined the ranks of low-carb and keto in the latest round of diets that all promise to not only help us lose weight and have healthier vitals, but my gosh, some sites promise we'll positively GLOW.

Well, I don't know about all that. Goodness knows I'm not glowing as of yet, but I'll keep you posted. Here's what I do know, without a doubt, about following a whole foods, primarily plant-based diet.

It works. For me, it absolutely is the most powerful and simple program I've ever encountered when it comes to dropping pounds and feeling better. One of the primary reasons is--I just don't get as hungry as I do when I've tried other methods.

That may surprise you, considering that this way of eating involves very little meat or dairy, and even asks you to avoid processed plant-based foods except on special occasions. But it is true. Perhaps it's because when you're eating this way, you can take in more food. It's denser and less caloric so you get more bang for your buck.

Also, I love how you start to crave healthier food. That's like a miracle, isn't it? Yep. But it's real. It's almost as if your body gets used to eating nutrient-rich food and changes your cravings accordingly. Maybe it's because you've managed to get out of the "Pleasure Trap," which is the unholy trinity of salt, sugar, and fat. (Not that one can't have those things on occasion, of course.) And I do.

But, over the quarantine, I let myself let go. I started eating whatever I wanted and yeah--it was fun. At first. Over time though, I started to feel more lethargic--even depressed--when I found myself eating primarily "treat foods." Waking up in the morning is harder. Exercise is harder. My mood isn't as good. To me, eating one more processed food just isn't worth that.

I'm just getting going--AGAIN. But I'm encouraged. I've been down this road before and I know within a few weeks I'll start to feel better and I won't find myself being hungry all of the time. And, to me, that's worth it.