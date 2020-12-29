2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines May be Controversial

New guidelines say men are allowed to drink twice as much as women and children under 2 should not have any added sugar in their diet.

According to the new dietary guidelines for 2020-2025 from the US Department of Health and Human Services, Americans should look to "make every bite count."

Something that is often overlooked is the fact that food is fuel for our bodies. You wouldn't put the worst gas that you could find into your car, so be sure to put only the best into your body.

"The science tells us that good nutrition leads to better health outcomes, and the new dietary guidelines use the best available evidence to give Americans the information they need to make healthy decisions for themselves and their families," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. "USDA and HHS have expanded this edition of the dietary guidelines to provide new guidance for infants, toddlers, and pregnant and breastfeeding women, helping all Americans to improve their health, no matter their age or life stage."

The four main guidelines, which encourage Americans to "Make Every Bite Count" are:

Following a healthy dietary pattern at every life stage.

Customizing and enjoying nutrient-dense food and beverage choices to reflect personal preferences, cultural traditions, and budgetary considerations.

Focusing on meeting food group needs with nutrient-dense foods and beverages from five food groups – vegetables, fruits, grains, dairy and fortified soy alternatives, and proteins – and staying within calorie limits.

Limiting foods and beverages higher in added sugars, saturated fat, and sodium, and limiting alcoholic beverages.

The new guidelines also recommend feeding only breast milk to infants for at least six months and no added sugar for children under age 2. That means no smash cakes, candy, or ice cream for the little ones. I mean at that age they have so much energy that they really don't need it anyway.

Some things don't change though, and the US Department of Health and Human Services is continuing previous advice that men should limit alcohol to no more than two drinks per day, while women are advised to just one. Further advice limits added sugar to less than 10% of calories per day after age 2.

