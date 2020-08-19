“Healthy” Foods That May Not Exactly Be…Healthy [PHOTOS]

There's nothing more frustrating than deciding to eat more healthfully, make a grocery list, and go to the supermarket to get all of your new "healthy" foods, only to discover some of them may not be quite as healthy as you thought they were. And I commiserate with you, my friend. It seems the headlines are always alternating between what constitutes healthy or not and which foods fit the description of these ever-changing health standards.

However, over time, when study after study seems to lead to the same conclusions, we get closer to the truth about certain foods and/or substances about which we want to be careful. Sometimes it's the entire food itself and no matter how you slice it, it's just not a good idea. Similar to times previous when the idea of a "lighter" or organic cigarette versus a "full-flavored" one was up for debate. We now know that cigarettes of any kind just aren't healthy for us.

Other times, the food itself is okay, so long as you make sure you're getting one of the right variety. Navigating this can be tedious, but once you get in the habit of reading labels, it does get easier. A good rule of thumb is always to aim to eat food that is as close to its natural form as possible. (So long as we're not discussing eating those poisonous berries that may look really good but are quite deceiving, indeed.

Let's take a look at some of the foods, or at least the substances in some of our favorite "healthy" foods, are worth your discernment when it comes to planning your *actually* healthy diet: